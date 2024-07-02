1,060 Shares in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,687 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.9% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

Roche Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.64. 1,329,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

