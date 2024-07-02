114,491 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,986,000. Emerson Electric comprises about 3.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,515. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

