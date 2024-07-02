1,148 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $801,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.10. 3,306,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.57. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.