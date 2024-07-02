1,250 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,968 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,658,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,662,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,841,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

