2,000 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $231,512,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.88. 1,759,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,261. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

