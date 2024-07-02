2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Down 4.2%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.61. Approximately 1,734,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,160,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
