3,693 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of GMS by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE GMS traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 404,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

