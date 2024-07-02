4,033 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,262. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

