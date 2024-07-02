5,100 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,070,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,312,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after buying an additional 263,614 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after buying an additional 596,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MOD traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.68. 795,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,168. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.