5,500 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLY traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. 315,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

