777 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 777 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 829,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.