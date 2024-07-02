777 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 777 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 829,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.