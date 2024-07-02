8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.11.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.57.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Articles

