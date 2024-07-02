Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 2,767,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.