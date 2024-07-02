Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVK remained flat at $11.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 102,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,097. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
