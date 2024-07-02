Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 720,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 731,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut Adventus Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

About Adventus Mining

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

