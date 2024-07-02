Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AFGVF opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. Agfa-Gevaert has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20.
