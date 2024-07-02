Aion Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $415.03 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00078680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010844 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

