Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $13.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
Alamo Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE ALG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.03. 84,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALG
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alamo Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What are earnings reports?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.