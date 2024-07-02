AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 188,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,626. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
