Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 2.26% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

IMOM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Featured Stories

