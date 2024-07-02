Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $498.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.29), with a volume of 523456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.31) to GBX 465 ($5.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.31) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

The firm has a market cap of £568.47 million, a PE ratio of 4,141.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 426.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 380.89.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Further Reading

