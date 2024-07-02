AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,895 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MOH traded down $5.14 on Monday, reaching $292.16. The company had a trading volume of 409,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.83 and its 200 day moving average is $362.37. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.79 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

