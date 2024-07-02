AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.22. 24,982,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,791,203. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

