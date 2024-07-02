AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $7,465,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

