AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 10,889 Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLY. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

TSLY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

