AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,768,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 12,921,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,090,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

