AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Up 3.6%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 93,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 443,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

AMTD Digital Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

