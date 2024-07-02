Analysts Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) PT at $59.30

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.30.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
VTLE opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.23.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
