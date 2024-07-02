Analysts Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) PT at $59.30

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

VTLE opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.23.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

