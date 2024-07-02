Applied Capital LLC FL Has $2.35 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 20.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $424.20. The stock had a trading volume of 175,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,994. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $428.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

