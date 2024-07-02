Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.03

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

