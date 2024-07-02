Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 16.7%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 349,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 402,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.