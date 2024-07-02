Art de Finance (ADF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $123.04 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00811822 USD and is down -17.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123,299,465.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

