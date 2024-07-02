ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0443 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,965.36 or 1.00035950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012598 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00077906 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04495788 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $892,840.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

