ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AACG opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

