Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

