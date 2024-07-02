Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 935 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 830 ($10.50) to GBX 935 ($11.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($7.69) to GBX 624 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

About Auto Trader Group

AUTO stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 802.80 ($10.15). 3,018,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,681. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 768.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 735.72. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 584.80 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 849 ($10.74). The company has a market cap of £7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,211.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

