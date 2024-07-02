AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,301.59

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $35,301.59 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $901.89 or 0.01456197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.