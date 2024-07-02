Axie Infinity Price Down 2.8% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $5.92 or 0.00009391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $873.18 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,078.80 or 0.99990187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,390,148 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,365,298.70434102 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.0866088 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $26,445,933.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

