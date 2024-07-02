B. Riley Begins Coverage on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.32. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

