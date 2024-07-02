Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00335.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

