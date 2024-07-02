Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Shares Up 1.5%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.30). Approximately 53,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 85,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.24).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,090.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

