Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading 8.1% Higher

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.36 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.36 ($0.13). Approximately 20,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 583,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.59 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.20. The company has a market cap of £106.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

