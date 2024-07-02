Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.
Barclays Stock Up 1.5 %
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 51.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
