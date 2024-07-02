Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,725. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Further Reading

