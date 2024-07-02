Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.45 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $110.45 million and $500,435.16 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00011062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,228.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.00615248 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00071346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.8759971 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $569,172.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.