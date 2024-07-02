BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.48 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.38 or 0.99982192 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00076120 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03995864 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

