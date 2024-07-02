BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

MUC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 250,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,444. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.