BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 92,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.28.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

