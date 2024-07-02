BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,010. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.