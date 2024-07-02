BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 269,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

